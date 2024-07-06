AIADMK MLA Udhayakumar slams Annamalai for defamatory remarks against Edappadi

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA and deputy leader of opposition in Assembly RB Udhayakumar condemned BJP State president K Annamalai for making defamatory and baseless remarks against Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“The AIADMK cadre will not tolerate such remarks anymore,” Udhayakumar said asking Annamalai to take back his words.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Udhayakumar criticised Annamalai saying that he is making such baseless statements for the sake of publicity.

Palaniswami dedicated his life to public service and no one could hide his fifty-year public service.

As a Chief Minister EPS delivered good governance and made remarkable progress through several welfare schemes, especially for the poor.

Palaniswami is still living in the hearts of eight crore people of Tamil Nadu, but with political ill will Annamalai is making such remarks.

Despite showering money on people, Annamalai lost his elections in Coimbatore this year and earlier had been defeated in Aravakurichi. But still, Annamalai claims that BJP has grown in Tamil Nadu.

“BJP could not even secure a single seat in Tamil Nadu even after a series of campaigns by its senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Udhayakumar.

“People across India gave a clear mandate for a change that the BJP-led NDA could not form a majority government this time, unlike the previous term. The ones like Annamalai, who is politically immature, caused a setback to the BJP. Now, many with a criminal background are getting attention in the BJP and several senior leaders of the party have been ignored by Annamalai,” he said.