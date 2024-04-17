AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman admitted to hospital

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman was admitted on Wednesday to a private hospital in Coimbatore due to ill health.

According to reports, he suddenly fell ill, and first aid was administered immediately. Later, he was admitted and received intensive care.

He has become ill due to the effects of not drinking enough water, and his condition is now stable. He will stay in the hospital for a few days, said the doctors.

Also, for the past few days, he has been actively campaigning in support of the candidate.