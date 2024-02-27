AIADMK men attack shopkeeper, cops; held

CHENNAI: Five AIADMK functionaries, who allegedly attacked a shopkeeper and damaged his shop in Pazhavanthangal, and even tried to intimidate police personnel, were arrested by the police on Sunday.

Police said Danasekaran (48) of Ullagaram in Chennai was the district secretary of the AIADMK trade union. Around 10 pm on Sunday, Dhanasekaran was returning home on his bike after consuming liquor. Police said when he was on Balaji Nagar 10th main road, Dhanasekaran lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road.

Seeing this, Sakthivel (52) and his son Sathish Kumar, who owns a provisional store in the locality, rushed to the spot and helped Dhanasekaran and sent him home.

After a while, however, Dhanasekaran returned to the shop and said that his mobile phone was missing. He allegedly said that Sakthivel might have stolen it. This triggered an argument between them, in the heat of which Sakthivel pushed Dhanasekaran on to the road.

Later, Dhanasekaran’s friends came there and began to attack Sakthivel and damaged the items in the shop.

On information, the Pazhavanthangal police came to the spot and held inquiries. During that time, one of Dhanasekaran’s friends allegedly grabbed the collar of an inspector and constable. Following that, the police arrested Dhanasekaran and four of his friends, Ravi, Prakash, Sathish, and Murugesan. Further inquiry is on.