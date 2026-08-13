AIADMK members' resignations: Madras HC defers plea against Speaker's action

Former AIADMK Minister and party whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy has moved the Madras High Court challenging the Speaker's decision to accept the resignations of S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel and Esakki Subaya.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate V Giri, appearing for party whip Agri SS Krishnamurthi, argued that the court could not accept the counter affidavit filed by the Assembly Secretary on behalf of the Speaker unless the Speaker submitted himself to the court's jurisdiction. He said the questions raised in the petitions had to be answered by the Speaker himself.