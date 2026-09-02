AIADMK member thanks 'Ettappadiyar'

However, Jayasudha, instead of sounding "Edappadiyaar", was seen pronouncing it as "Ettappadiyaar," prompting laughter from the Treasury and Opposition benches. Each time she used the pronunciation, members exchanged smiles and laughed, turning the proceedings into a brief, light-hearted episode.

During her speech, Jayasudha described Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj as a "well-mannered and cultured person". She referred to Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan as a close associate and also thanked Handlooms Minister M Vijay Balaji.

Taking the exchange in good humour, Vijay Balaji remarked: "Goodness… your party chief is not present here (in the Assembly)."