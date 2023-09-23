AIADMK meets Goyal not Shah

CHENNAI: Days after AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar announced that there was “No” alliance with the BJP as of now, a delegation of senior party functionaries led by SP Velumani left for Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing skirmish with state BJP chief K Annamalai.

However, it turned out to be unsuccessful as they were unable to get an appointment to meet Shah. But, they compensated it by meeting Union Minister Piyush Goyal before leaving the national capital.

The discreet Delhi trip of the AIADMK leaders gained political significance as it followed on the close heel of fresh war of words between the leaders of the allies. The strained relationship hit a new low as both the BJP and the AIADMK leaders indulged in mudslinging against each other after Annamalai’s disparaging statement on former CM CN Annadurai. This prompted the AIADMK leadership to declare on September 18 that the alliance ceased to exist.

Interestingly, Velumani, P Thangamani, Natham Viswanathan, and KP Munusamy took a flight to Delhi from Cochin. They maintained secrecy over the trip. But, it came to light after they landed in the national capital. Rajya Sabha MP CVe Shanmugham, who was in Delhi, joined them.

The five called on Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in-charge of Tamil Nadu in seat sharing for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, at the latter’s residence. Coimbatore South constituency MLA and BJP national women wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan was also present during the meeting. “Vanathi arranged the meeting between Goyal and the AIADMK delegation. The AIADMK leaders are disheartened over the recent developments and flagged the issue to Goyal,” said a reliable source in Delhi. Amidst the tight schedule of Shah, the AIADMK leaders’ attempt to get his appointment failed.

When contacted, Vanathi, denied facilitated the meeting. On Friday, Annamalai sent across a message that he would continue “aggressive politics.”