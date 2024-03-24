AIADMK manifesto reflects TN people's thoughts and needs: EPS

CHENNAI: The AIADMK's manifesto is a reflection of the Tamil Nadu people's thoughts and needs, said AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

"Beloved Tamil Nadu voters, the AIADMK's poll promises are a reflection of your thoughts and needs," said Palaniswami in a short video message ahead of the party’s Trichy public meeting later in the day to introduce the candidates of the party and its allies for the April 19 polls and Vilavancode by-poll.

The party’s manifesto panel prepared the manifesto after touring across the state and hearing the suggestions and demands of all sections of the people.

"It has been drafted to ensure everyone gets everything," he said, listing out some of the key poll promises, including the monthly incentive of Rs 3,000 to women heads of poor families, six free gas cylinders per annum, the devolution of funds to the state, and ensuring the rights of TN in inter-state water issues like Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar.

The party’s manifesto, with 133 poll promises, is devoid of fake and publicity intentions". "I am coming to meet you (voters) in Trichy with heartfelt happiness and pride, with realistic and achievable poll promises," he said, and he gave a clarion call to voters in the state to support the AIADMK, which protects the rights of the state.