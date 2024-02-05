AIADMK manifesto panel commences TN-wide tour to meet stakeholders, representatives of various organisations

CHENNAI: The election manifesto committee of the AIADMK on Monday kick-started its campaign to meet the stakeholders and representatives of various sections of the society in all the 39 constituencies in the State ahead of preparing the manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The 10-member committee met the representatives of workers of unorganised sectors, government employees and teachers associations, MSMEs, farmers' associations, and civil society organisations in Chennai and Vellore Zones on the first day of their tour that continued till February 10.

The objective of the exercise is to mirror the aspirations, needs, and demands of various sections of society in the election manifesto.

The party would take the input from the meetings and prepare the manifesto.

In the Chennai zone, the panel held discussions and received petitions from party functionaries and others from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur districts. Later in the day, the panel held a similar meeting for the Vellore Zone at Vellore, covering Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

In the coming days, the panel would tour to Kallakuruchi, Salem, Thanjavur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore districts to hold zone-level meetings to cover other parts of the state.