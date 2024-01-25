AIADMK manifesto committee to meet today

CHENNAI: The AIADMK manifesto committee will meet with party leaders on Thursday to discuss how they intend to draft the manifesto for the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for a few months from now.

General secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami constituted the manifesto committee and three other committees to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls. Senior leaders Natham R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan, C Ve Shanmugam, R B Udhayakumar, Vaigaichelvan, S Semmalai and three others who were part of the 10-member manifesto committee to draft the poll manifesto on behalf of the party.

“The meeting is aimed to devise a clear plan to draft a manifesto that mirrors the needs, demands and aspirations of the people of the state, “ said Semmalai, one of the members of the committee.

He added that they would also meet stakeholders and representatives of various sections of the society to get their views and suggestions ahead of drafting the manifesto.