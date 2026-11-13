AIADMK lost confidence in Edappadi K Palaniswami: Minister K G Arunraj

Referring to Palaniswami's remarks that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s victory is a jackpot, Arunraj said the victory was earned through hard work. “All promises made during the campaign were being fulfilled. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had assured people that not even a rupee of public money would be misused,” he said.

On the Mekedatu issue, the Minister said the government consulted representatives of all political parties and then passed a resolution in the assembly after considering their views. “The State government will take all efforts to safeguard the rights of people,” he said.