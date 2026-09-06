AIADMK likely to convene GC meet in November following demand from senior leaders after poll debacle

CHENNAI: The AIADMK held a district secretaries’ consultation meeting on Sunday (September 6) at the party headquarters here, chaired by party's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to discuss organisational affairs and plan the party's General Council meeting.
The session comes in the backdrop of recent demands by senior leader C Ve Shanmugam and his supporters urging the leadership to convene the party's highest decision-making body to address pressing internal matters, including the election defeat.
During the meeting, Palaniswami brought together key district functionaries to review ongoing field initiatives and organisational expansion.
Alongside the discussions on convening the General Council (GC), Palaniswami issued directives on organising statewide celebrations for the 118th birth anniversary of Dravidian icon "Perarignar Anna", the then late Chief Minister C N Annadurai.
A release issued by the AIADMK headquarters said the strategy session took place at party headquarters with the explicit approval of the general secretary.
Further announcements regarding the finalised schedule and venue for the GC meeting are expected to be communicated to party members shortly sources added.