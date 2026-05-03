AIADMK-led NDA poised for 'beautiful win' in Tamil Nadu elections: BJP's Thirupathy

Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Thirupathy said the reactions of the DMK and its allies, including the CPM, Congress, and VCK, over the last two days indicated that they were "rattled".