Tamil Nadu

AIADMK-led NDA poised for 'beautiful win' in Tamil Nadu elections: BJP's Thirupathy

The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay.
Addressing a massive gathering in Maduranthakam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the NDA’s campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Flanked by AIADMK’s EPS and other alliance partners
Addressing a massive gathering in Maduranthakam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the NDA’s campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Flanked by AIADMK’s EPS and other alliance partnersFile photo
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CHENNAI: Asserting that the AIADMK-led NDA is poised for a "beautiful win" in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Sunday dismissed any possibility of a hung Assembly and said the DMK was on its way out.

Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Thirupathy said the reactions of the DMK and its allies, including the CPM, Congress, and VCK, over the last two days indicated that they were "rattled".

He noted that while the entry of actor Vijay into the electoral fray would likely split anti-establishment votes, the "anti-DMK mood" among the public remained strong, with the primary goal of voting the current government out of power.

Responding to opposition protests over the LPG crisis, the BJP leader accused the Congress and DMK of "trying to create panic and mislead the public."

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has managed global energy challenges effectively and maintains among the lowest domestic LPG prices in the world.

Thirupathy further stated that despite the ongoing Iran–US conflict and shortages in countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Japan, India has ensured a steady supply of LPG.

He noted that domestic LPG connections have grown from 11 crore households in 2014 to 33 crore at present, and asserted that the union government has borne the entire financial burden to prevent price hikes for the common man.

Urging leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to act more responsibly, Thirupathy said that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is being maintained and that the opposition should stop attempting to mislead the public with false narratives.

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
NDA

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