AIADMK leaders downplay party functionaries joining BJP

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK leaders in Western region downplayed their party functionaries including 15 ex-MLAs switching loyalty to the saffron party.

AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy said only those who remained inactive in AIADMK had joined the BJP. “An alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK to contest the polls. AIADMK will form a mega alliance,” he told the media, while participating at a meeting with party functionaries.

In Coimbatore, the party’s chief whip SP Velumani, while addressing a party meet, said only those who have retired from AIADMK and above 80 years of age are joining the BJP.

Later, Velumani led the party MLAs to submit a petition to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati alleging that officials are causing impediments to the functioning of the party’s panchayat presidents.

“Officials are impeding the functioning of AIADMK panchayat presidents with political motives. The panchayat presidents should be allowed to function independently without any interference,” he said. In the petition, Velumani also sought resolving issues prevailing in constituencies. He urged the state government to hold talks with Kerala against reducing discharge of water from Siruvani dam. “Water supply is now done only once in over 20 days,” he said.