AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK

The former Tourism minister called on TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand and joined the party on May 27. He is the fifth AIADMK personality to join the ruling TVK this week, following four rebel AIADMK MLAs who resigned as legislators and joined the ruling party.

Natarajan had won from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in 2016. He had backed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the leadership crisis in the party and rejoined the AIADMK in February this year when Panneerselvam joined the DMK.