AIADMK leader petitions police to take action against TN BJP chief Annamalai

MADURAI: Condemning BJP state president K Annamalai for making inflammatory remarks against AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, joint secretary of AIADMK Medical Wing Dr P Saravanan, on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, seeking necessary action against him.

Saravanan, in his petition, said at a public rally in Chennai on August 25, Annamalai made such defamatory remarks with the intent of deliberately tarnishing the reputation of Palaniswami.

Moreover, Annamalai is constantly criticising AIADMK and its general secretary. Annamalai talked publicly in a manner detrimental to public tranquility, thus affecting law and order. Citing these, Saravanan sought action against Annamalai. Outraged by his remarks, the AIADMK cadre at Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district and Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district burnt Annamalai’s effigy and raised slogans condemning his remarks.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Saravanan warned Annamalai to stop making such comments and if he keeps ranting at AIADMK general secretary, the cadre would stage protests and Annamalai, who’s an empty asafoetida box, could not set foot in the southern region of Tamil Nadu. In the political history, only the Dravidian parties exist in Tamil Nadu and the BJP is like a mushroom that sprouted after a rain, he added.