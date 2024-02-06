AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam calls on Ramadoss for alliance talks

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK Minister and party Organising Secretary C Ve Shanmugam called on PMK founder S Ramadoss at the latter's Thailapuram farmhouse on Monday evening.

The one-to-one meeting with the two lasted for nearly 30 minutes, from 7.30 pm on Monday. It was undoubtedly about the alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls as Shanmugam was tasked to hold talks on behalf of the AIADMK with senior Ramadoss, the outcome of the one-to-one meeting is unclear. "The meeting took place. It is the fact, but we remain clueless about the party leaders' decision on the alliance, " said a senior functionary of the PMK.

Senior AIADMK leaders K P Munusamy and K P Anbazhagan, who were hailing from the Vanniyar community and having a good rapport with the PMK party leaders, have also been in touch with the senior Ramadoss. "The BJP leaders are also in touch with Anbumani Ramadoss, " said another leader.

Since the PMK and the AIADMK would complement each other in North and Western belts, the senior Ramadoss hinted to align with the Dravidian party. It would also benefit them in the Assembly elections in 2026 to return to the state assembly as the third largest party of the state, he continued.

The leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) commenced informal talks with the AIADMK leadership. Information from the AIADMK confirmed that SDPI is the only alliance with them at present and they expect two seats that have a significant number of Muslim population. "Our party has constituted a committee to explore the winnability of the party in certain constituencies. They are on it and we will share the details when the AIADMK leaders call us for seat-sharing talks. As of now, we did not share any list, " said national committee member of SDPI Thehlan Baqavi, who privy to the development, said.

It may be recalled that SDPI welcomed the AIADMK's decision to sever ties with the BJP and quit the National Democratic Alliance in September last year. They have also invited Palaniswami for a state level conference on ' Protection of Securalism' in Madurai on January 7. Palaniswami addressed the conference and assured that AIADMK would never and ever align with the BJP and asserted that the party would safeguard the rights of the minorities.