AIADMK leader booked for using expletives

CHENNAI: The Election Commission officials in Karur have booked former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar and four others for using expletives when they reportedly stopped their campaign convoy for violation of MCC. The AIADMK convoy allegedly had more than 10 vehicles, which is not permitted under the MCC. When EC officials stopped it, flagging the issue, Vijayabhaskar and his supporters allegedly used expletives against them.