AIADMK interviews over 2,400 candidates in last 2 days

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday held interviews with the applicants from the delta and southern districts for the Lok Sabha elections.

Aspirants, who submitted filled in forms for 19 constituencies in TN and the lone seat in Puducherry, attended the interview held by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, party presidium chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain and senior leaders.

The panel interviewed more than 2,400 candidates in the last two days and completed the exercise.

On the first day, the panel interviewed candidates from Chennai, north and western regions.

After finalising the number of seats and constituencies with alliance parties, the AIADMK would announce its candidates.