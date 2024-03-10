AIADMK interviews aspirants for LS polls

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders on Sunday interviewed the applicants for the Lok Sabha elections to select the potential candidates field by the party.



As part of the two-days exercise to interview the applicants, Palaniswami along with party presidium chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain, deputy general secretaries K P Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan, treasurer Dindugal C Srinivasan, party headquarter secretary S P Velumani interviewed the aspirants for Tiruvallur (reserved), Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram constituencies in the morning session. It started at around 9.30 am.

Later in the day, the panel would interview the applicants 14 other constituencies in Ranipet, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Salem, and other western districts.

On Monday, they would continue the exercise to complete the interview for the 20 other constituencies in Central and Southern districts.