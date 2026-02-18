AIADMK in third place new reality

He claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah is aware of internal surveys that showed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with declining prospects, potentially limiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gains to two seats now but risking zero after the 2026 Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Tagore dismissed alliance talks between AIADMK leaders, predicting their vote share below 20 per cent and a third-place finish as a growing reality.