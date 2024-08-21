AIADMK hunger strike on Aug 24 against closure of Kallar schools, hostels

CHENNAI: The AIADMK would stage a hunger protest against the state for attempting to close down the Kallar Reclamation Schools and hostels in Madurai and neighbouring districts on August 24, according to party general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The hunger strike would be held opposite to Sekkanoorani and party senior leaders Dindugal C Sreenivasan, Natham R Viswanathan, RB Udhayakumar and Sellur K Raju and functionaries and cadre from Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts would participate in the protest, said Palaniswami in a statement on Tuesday.

The DMK government is contemplating to take away the schools and hostels. The facilities had been created through contribution of Kallar Common Fund to uplift the young generation of the community through education.

However, the present dispensation is attempting to snatch away the opportunities, he further said and noted the AIADMK is strongly condemning this move to protect the rights of the community people.