AIADMK hosts Iftar party, EPS shoots down speculations on talks with Vijay

Responding to criticism from Chief Minister MK Stalin that the opposition had failed to condemn alleged attacks on minorities in BJP-ruled States, Palaniswami said such remarks were made during every election to influence minority voters. He said several welfare schemes for minorities had been implemented during the AIADMK regime and claimed that law and order was maintained during its tenure.

He accused the DMK government of making new announcements ahead of the election despite being in power for five years. According to him, several promises made by the DMK during the 2021 Assembly election had not been fulfilled.

On concerns over the ruling party using administrative influence during the election, Palaniswami said that after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the election process would be under the control of the Election Commission.