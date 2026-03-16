AIADMK hosts Iftar party, EPS shoots down speculations on talks with Vijay

CHENNAI: Amid speculation over Vijay's TVK joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Assembly election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday kept the guessing alive, stating that there was a possibility of more parties joining the alliance but maintaining that no discussions had been held with Vijay's party.
Speaking to reporters after the party's Iftar event, Palaniswami, flanked by BJP State president Nainar Nagendran and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, said the AIADMK and its alliance partners had not held any talks with the party being referred to.
"I have already stated that the AIADMK and the leaders of the parties in our alliance have not held any kind of talks with the party you are referring to," he said. However, he said there was a possibility of more parties joining the NDA.
Responding to demands raised by Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi leader Panruti T Velmurugan, he said he had not seen the statement, hence, he cannot comment. He added that parties willing to join the alliance and accept the principles of the NDA would be considered.
As the election schedule was announced, he said the seat-sharing negotiations with partners would commence soon, and details would be shared after the process is complete. He said, "There is still time. The nomination process begins only on March 30."
Responding to criticism from Chief Minister MK Stalin that the opposition had failed to condemn alleged attacks on minorities in BJP-ruled States, Palaniswami said such remarks were made during every election to influence minority voters. He said several welfare schemes for minorities had been implemented during the AIADMK regime and claimed that law and order was maintained during its tenure.
He accused the DMK government of making new announcements ahead of the election despite being in power for five years. According to him, several promises made by the DMK during the 2021 Assembly election had not been fulfilled.
On concerns over the ruling party using administrative influence during the election, Palaniswami said that after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the election process would be under the control of the Election Commission.