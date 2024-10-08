AIADMK holds human chain protest against TN government's policies

CHENNAI: The Principal opposition, AIADMK, on Tuesday staged a massive human chain protest across the state in front of Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats demanding the DMK government to rollback the revised property taxes, hikes in power tariff, property registration charges, drinking water charges, milk prices etc.

Following the party's General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's announcement, thousands of party cadres formed human chains around 10.30 am and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the recently increased property tax and hikes in tariffs.

The protests took place in full swing at all the 200 wards in Chennai Corporation, with former minister D Jayakumar leading the human chain from Royapuram.

Senior party leaders led the human chain protests from popular areas in Chennai like Villivakkam, Kolathur, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, Velachery, Walltax Road, Madhuravoyal, Virugambakkam, Ambattur etc.

Security was beefed up across the state in areas where the protests took place as all the 82 district secretaries led the human chains in their respective regions.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier stated that the DMK government is continuously burdening the middle class by hiking electricity tariff, and increased the property and water taxes.

The Greater Chennai Corporation increased the property taxes by 6% recently.

