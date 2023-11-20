AIADMK has put stop to DMK’s betrayal of minorities, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the AIADMK, by breaking alliance with BJP, has ended DMK’s betrayal of minorities for vote bank politics.

“The BJP and AIADMK have come out of the alliance. But Chief Minister MK Stalin could not accept AIADMK’s break up with BJP. Hence, the DMK has been making false and motivated campaigns against us,” he said, while participating in a mass marriage ceremony in Dharmapuri.

Claiming that the State government has revoked the Goondas Act against six of the seven farmers for their protest against acquiring their fertile farm land for Cheyyar Sipcot project, Palaniswami said the people will teach a befitting lesson in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“During the AIADMK government, permission was granted to 35,000 protests and several of the demands were also considered and fulfilled,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government gave Rs 2,500 to every family along with Pongal gift hampers, whereas the DMK swindled in crores by giving inferior quality of products for Pongal.

Slamming the DMK for failing to fulfill a majority of its poll promises, the AIADMK leader said Rs 1,000 given as monthly assistance to women did not reach all.

“The people will end the family rule of DMK as plans are afoot to make Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as the next Chief Minister. It will never happen as the AIADMK will win the next Assembly polls,” he said.