AIADMK govts ‘mortgaged’ TN’s rights, says CM Stalin in Salem

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday slammed the AIADMK for blindly supporting the Union government and ‘giving up State’s rights during its ten years regime.

“The State lost its financial rights on GST. Hence, Tamil Nadu is not getting adequate funds and is reeling under a financial crisis. As AIADMK signed the UDAY scheme, the State now has to revise power tariff within a stipulated time,” Stalin said in Salem after inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,367.47 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 236 crore and distributed welfare assistance to 50,202 beneficiaries worth Rs 170.31 crore in the district. He unveiled a 16-foot statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Perarignar Anna Park and a double-decker bus terminus at Rs 96.53 crore.

The Chief Minister said the DMK is in a position to improve revenue without affecting people, and added that the party brought down the revenue deficit despite launching several schemes and projects.

“Schemes that were to be brought out in five years were announced and executed within two years. Because of it, the state has become number one,” the Chief Minister said.

He said agreements for investments worth Rs 3,000 crore were signed during his recent visit to Japan and Singapore.

“A majority of firms have expressed desire to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in January 2024, in Chennai. We invited them by pointing to the conducive situation prevailing for business and investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu with the current DMK’s Dravidian-model rule,” the chief minister said.

Stalin also claimed that investors will come only if the State’s resources, schemes and educated youths are highlighted to them. “But a gang is attempting to spoil Tamil Nadu by denigrating our efforts,” he said.