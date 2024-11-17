AIADMK government will wipe off Karunanidhi’s name from all schemes with just one order: Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: The schemes being implemented in the name of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi would all be removed by a single order immediately after the AIADMK returns to power, said former minister and the party’s deputy general secretary RB Udhayakumar.

The principal opposition party has been criticising the ruling DMK for allegedly focussing on non-essential projects like Formula 4 night street race in Chennai and introducing schemes named after former chief minister Karunanidhi instead of implementing schemes that would benefit farmers and the people in general.

Continuing the attack against the DMK, Udhayakumar said at a public meeting in Kadayanallur that his party’s government would return to power in 2026 and will immediately issue an order to remove Karunanidhi’s name from all schemes, said a Thanthi TV report.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that if Chief Minister MK Stalin wanted to name buildings after his father, he should do so through their own foundation instead of using public funds. “I urge the Chief Minister to allocate necessary funds for people-centric projects," Palaniswami had said.