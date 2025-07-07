AIADMK gen secy launches state-wide poll campaign from TN's Mettupalayam

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|7 July 2025 12:55 PM IST
    AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami 

    COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched his state-wide campaign for the 2026 Assembly election from Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam on Monday.

    The former Chief Minister, who would tour all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, reiterated that the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project would be further expanded and implemented to benefit all farmers.

    Interacting with farmers and weavers at Thekkampatti after commencing his campaign, Palaniswami said, “We reaffirm our commitment that ours will be a farmers' friendly government.”

    Earlier, he offered prayers at the Vana Bhadrakali Amman temple before kick-starting his poll campaign titled: “Let's protect the people, Let's redeem Tamil Nadu.”

    AIADMKEdappadi K Palaniswamistate-wide campaignassembly electionMettupalayam
    PTI

