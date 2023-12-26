AIADMK GC meet: 23 resolutions including Muslim prisoners' release, Centre's flood aid adopted

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has adopted 23 resolutions in its General Council (GC) and Executive Committee (EC) meeting held in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Tuesday.

The resolutions include seeking the Central government's assistance to the flood-ravaged South Tamil Nadu districts, condemnation of the DMK government in introducing the State Education Policy hastily and Speaker Appavu has been condemned for showing disregard to the party's demand for seating changes in the Assembly, condemning the TN Government for not telecasting live assembly sessions and deliberately disconnecting during Opposition leader speech, appreciation to EPS for guiding AIADMK as a General Secretary, appreciation for the success of the AIADMK Conference at Madurai, condemning DMK government for failed law and order situation in the State.

The Council also adopted a resolution pushing for the release of Muslim prisoners who have been serving imprisonment for over 2 decades.

In addition to this, resolutions to grant dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, condemning the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13, urging the Election Commission (EC) to prepare a voter list that is free of irregularities in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections, and for party workers do fieldwork to win all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have been adopted.

Apart from the 23 resolutions, a special resolution was also passed during the meeting that the 100th birth anniversary of MGR's wife and former CM VN Janaki would be celebrated grandly by the AIADMK.

The meeting was headed by AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and other senior leaders also took part in the meeting.

The meeting holds significant importance as this is the first EC and GC meeting after the Election Commission and Supreme Court recognised Edappadi Palaniswami as the General Secretary of AIADMK.

Last year's GC and EC meeting was notable as former Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam and his supporters were expelled from the party amid dramatic scenes, followed by a long legal tussle between both camps. O Pannerselvam camp faced setbacks in legal battles and the Election Commission and Supreme Court also recognized Edappadi Palaniswami as General Secretary of AIADMK. Thousands of General Council and Executive Committee members have participated in today's meeting. All 23 resolutions and one special resolution were passed in the AIADMK GC and EC meeting. Condolence resolutions were also passed for the AIADMK Functionaries and Cadres who passed away recently and for the people who passed in the Michaung Cyclone floods and Southern District floods. Also, condolences were passed to the people who died in the 2004 tsunami as December 26 marks Tsunami Remembrance Day.