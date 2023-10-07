AIADMK gaining after break-up, says Appu

VELLORE: The AIADMK snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA has had an unexpected result, at least in Vellore, as many from the BJP, DMK and AMMK have been making a beeline to the opposition party.



“What should worry the BJP is that many of their party workers are now joining the AIADMK as they understand that their chances of winning in the ensuing polls is possible only in an alliance with the AIADMK,” a senior AIADMK functionary involved in brining BJP men to its fold told DT Next.

AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu was active on social media posting pictures of those joining his party. However, the majority of newcomers are from the AMMK. Asked about this Appu, said, “Yes, AMMK men are joining the AIADMK in large numbers as they know the fight in the polls will only be between the DMK and the AIADMK.”

About BJP cadre joining, he said, “Till now only grass root workers have joined and not district level functionaries. But, this in itself is an indication that many BJP cadre feel that the national party’s chances of winning were dependent on its alliance with the Dravidian major and when the alliance snapped they knew the chances of the BJP winning on its own were limited.”

About DMK cadre switching sides, sources said, “Cadre were annoyed by Minister Duraimurugan. Though he announces that each election would be his last, he has never kept that promise which is why party workers in Katpadi are miffed and want a change.”