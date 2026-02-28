Tamil Nadu

AIADMK functionary hacked to death

Police stated that prior enmity over a financial dispute was suspected to be the motive.
DINDIGUL: An AIADMK functionary was chased and hacked to death by a gang near Vadamadurai in Dindigul district on Wednesday night.

Police stated that prior enmity over a financial dispute was suspected to be the motive. The deceased was identified as Muthan alias Marudhamuthu (42), a brick kiln owner from Periyakottai, Mariamman Koil Street.

He was serving as the deputy president of the AIADMK’s drivers’ wing. Police stated that Marudhamuthu was walking with friend Kirubakaran, when a gang arrived with weapons and attacked him.

Marudhamuthu attempted to escape, but was chased, hacked him to death. Vadamadurai police registered a case and are investigating.

