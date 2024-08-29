AIADMK functionary found dead in suspicious manner in Salem

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, AIADMK functionary, Ravi was found dead in a suspicious manner this morning near Attur in the Salem district.

His body was discovered by local residents, who immediately alerted the police.

Ravi had reportedly gone for a walk last night but did not return home for an extended period, prompting concern among his family members.

His relatives were concerned about his whereabouts and started looking for him in various locations but were unable to find any trace of him.

The police, responding to the information provided by the local residents, arrived at the scene and seized Ravi's body.

His remains were sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials are currently investigating and further details are awaited.