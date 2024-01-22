AIADMK forms four committees for election related works

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the Parliamentary elections, the AIADMK leadership on Monday constituted four committees, including seat sharing and manifesto preparation, for election related works.

Deputy general secretary of the party K P Munusamy, and senior leaders and former ministers Dindugal C Srinviasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani and P Benjamin have been roped in as members of the seat sharing committee. They would engage in seat sharing talks with alliance partners, said general secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

The party has formed a 10 member committee by roping in Natham R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam and six others to prepare election manifesto for the LS polls, while P Thambidurai, K A Sengottaiyan, N Thalavai Sundaram and seven other would be part of the election campaign committee.

Former minister and party organising secretary C Vijaybaskar and nine other senior leaders would be part of the publicity committee. "The committees have been formed to take up election works. I request the party functionaries to extend their cooperation to the members of the committees, " Palaniswami said.

Party sources said that they have activated the communication channels to reach out to leaders of various political parties to build a strong alliance under the AIADMK.

The constitution of the committees will give exclusive roles and responsibilities for the senior leaders, while the party general secretary (ESP) has been empowered by the general council to decide on alliance.

A couple of days ago, the DMK announced the formation of committees for election related works and other political parties have also commenced election related activities.