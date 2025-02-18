AIADMK flags DMK govt's 'double standards' in signing MoU for establishing PM-SHRI

CHENNAI: Accusing the DMK government of double standards, the principal opposition party in the State, the AIADMK, questioned why the government was too keen on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BJP-led central government in establishing Pradhan Mantri Schools for Raising India (PM-SHRI).

Calling the PM-SHRI integral to the BJP government’s NEP, which promotes the three-language policy, the AIADMK said after agreeing to establish PM-SHRI schools, the government is now fooling the public with its outbursts against the NEP.

The party's IT wing also posted the official communique from former Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Education in support of its claims. In the letter, the CS stated, “...the state of Tamil Nadu is very keen to sign the MoU for establishing the PM SHRI schools in the state. In this regard, a state-level committee headed by the School Education Secretary has been constituted. Based on its recommendation, the MoU for establishing PM SHRI schools will be signed by the state before the beginning of the next academic year 2024-25.”

Also Read: Tamils won’t yield to Centre's blackmail, Stalin tells Pradhan

Demanding an explanation from the Stalin government over this, AIADMK legal wing secretary and former MLA IS Inbadurai asked: “Is this how the DMK opposes Hindi imposition?” Stating that AIADMK's stand is unwavering on the issue, he pointed out party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's statement at a public meeting in Vellore on Sunday to this effect.

Also Read: NEP 3-language policy row: DMK-led INDIA bloc to hold protest against Centre on Feb 18