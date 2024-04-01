AIADMK flag on BJP Nilgiris candidate’s vehicle

Begin typing your search...

Amidst flags of BJP and its alliance parties including Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and AMMK, the flag of AIADMK also found a place on one of the campaign vehicles.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 March 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-31 23:00:52.0  )
COIMBATORE: An AIADMK party flag fluttering on the campaign vehicle of BJP’s Nilgiris candidate L Murugan created a flutter among party functionaries on Sunday. Amidst flags of BJP and its alliance parties including Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and AMMK, the flag of AIADMK also found a place on one of the campaign vehicles.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who boarded the open vehicle to commence campaigning in Ooty was taken aback to spot the AIADMK flag. He ordered the party workers to remove the flag.

DTNEXT Bureau

