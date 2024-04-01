AIADMK flag on BJP Nilgiris candidate’s vehicle

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK party flag fluttering on the campaign vehicle of BJP’s Nilgiris candidate L Murugan created a flutter among party functionaries on Sunday. Amidst flags of BJP and its alliance parties including Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and AMMK, the flag of AIADMK also found a place on one of the campaign vehicles.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who boarded the open vehicle to commence campaigning in Ooty was taken aback to spot the AIADMK flag. He ordered the party workers to remove the flag.