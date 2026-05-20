AIADMK firmly behind EPS, says Nainar Nagenthran

“I have received no complaints regarding lack of cooperation from the AIADMK. The BJP is now focused on meeting the public and studying people’s grievances as part of its next phase of political outreach,” he said to the media persons in Coimbatore.

Declining to comment on the internal affairs of the AIADMK, Nagenthran merely said Dravidian major continues to function under the leadership of its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.