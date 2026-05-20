AIADMK firmly behind EPS, says Nainar Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday dismissed speculations of friction between the BJP and AIADMK leading to their defeat in the Assembly polls.
“I have received no complaints regarding lack of cooperation from the AIADMK. The BJP is now focused on meeting the public and studying people’s grievances as part of its next phase of political outreach,” he said to the media persons in Coimbatore.
Declining to comment on the internal affairs of the AIADMK, Nagenthran merely said Dravidian major continues to function under the leadership of its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the TVK government of opposing the Centre’s three-language policy due to pressure from its alliance partners.
“The TVK government is resisting the three-language policy because of pressure exerted by its alliance partners,” she said.
She also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to condemn controversial remarks on 'sanatana dharma' by Minister Aadhav Arjuna and MLA VMS Mustafa.
Commenting on the electoral setback faced by the BJP alliance, Tamilisai described the defeat as one that could still pave the way for future success. Both the leaders participated in a state core committee meeting in Coimbatore to deliberate on the reasons for the party’s debacle in the assembly polls.