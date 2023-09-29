AIADMK firm in not allying with BJP in future too, says KP Munusamy

COIMBATORE: Ending days of speculation on renewal of ties with the BJP, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday asserted that AIADMK is firm not to ally with the national party under any circumstance.

“Not only for the parliamentary polls, but AIADMK wouldn’t ally with BJP for the 2026 Assembly polls also. This is a decision taken after deep thinking and there will never be a change in our stand,” he said, while addressing reporters in Krishnagiri.

Further, Munusamy said the AIADMK would forge a strong alliance, under the leadership of party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to face the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Countering the remarks by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that the break-up of AIADMK-BJP alliance is a political drama, the AIADMK leader said they both are scared as parties may quit their alliance to join the AIADMK. Responding to a query, if AIADMK insisted for removal of BJP state president K Annamalai to the national leadership, Munusamy said the AIADMK will never commit such a childish mistake as “we are not so uncivilised to tell a party how it should function.”

On AIADMK’s Prime Minister candidate for Lok Sabha polls, Munusamy asked who is the Prime Minister candidate in the INDIA bloc. “Even if any party forms government at the Centre, the AIADMK will continue to raise its voice in Parliament to protect the rights and welfare of people in Tamil Nadu and as well as seek funds for the state’s development,” he said adding the AIADMK will definitely point to mistakes of the BJP government at the time of polls. “At the same time, the AIADMK will appreciate, if the BJP government had done any good. Our criticism will be with a concern for the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Slamming Chief Minister Stalin over not condemning the BJP state president K Annamalai for his controversial remarks on Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, the AIADMK leader said Stalin does not have any locus standi to speak on Dravidian principles anymore.

“Their alliance is not based on principles as even the Congress and Communist parties were in alliance with the AIADMK in the past. Only time will decide who all will join the AIADMK,” he said.