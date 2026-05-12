AIADMK factions surface in Assembly during Speaker felicitation

CHENNAI: Internal differences within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to the fore in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday during the felicitation of newly elected Speaker JCD Prabhakar.
Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was first given an opportunity by the Speaker to greet speaker after his unanimous election to the post. After Palaniswami concluded his remarks, former Minister S P Velumani, also from AIADAMK, sought permission to speak and congratulate the Speaker. Prabhakar subsequently allowed Velumani to address the House.
The development triggered political discussion in Assembly circles, as two senior leaders from the same party separately spoke during the felicitation session, indicating visible fault lines within the AIADMK.