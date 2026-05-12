Tamil Nadu

AIADMK factions surface in Assembly during Speaker felicitation

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was first given an opportunity by the Speaker to greet speaker after his unanimous election to the post.
Edappadi K Palaniswami in TN Assembly
Edappadi K Palaniswami in TN AssemblyThanthi TV
Updated on

CHENNAI: Internal differences within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to the fore in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday during the felicitation of newly elected Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was first given an opportunity by the Speaker to greet speaker after his unanimous election to the post. After Palaniswami concluded his remarks, former Minister S P Velumani, also from AIADAMK,  sought permission to speak and congratulate the Speaker. Prabhakar subsequently allowed Velumani to address the House.

The development triggered political discussion in Assembly circles, as two senior leaders from the same party separately spoke during the felicitation session, indicating visible fault lines within the AIADMK. 

AIADMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu Assembly
TN Assembly

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