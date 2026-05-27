AIADMK factions reach consensus to reunite, set to revoke support for TVK government

Against this backdrop, both factions have now arrived at a consensus to reunite, ending the internal deadlock. Confirming the development, the AIADMK’s IT wing shared a message on social media quoting former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa: “Even after centuries, the AIADMK will continue to function for the people.”

The IT wing further stated that the party—built through the sacrifices of crores of cadres—has now become an “iron fortress” that cannot be shaken. “There will no longer be divisions among us. No one can find a way to break this iron fortress anymore,” the statement read.

The message added that the sole aim of the cadre is to once again see the AIADMK’s iconic “Two Leaves” symbol flying over Fort St George, signaling the party’s possible return to power in Tamil Nadu.