AIADMK eyes to seal seat-sharing ahead of PM visit March 10

Sources said the delay in forming the committee stems from the BJP’s interest in allocating seats to some of the smaller alliance partners, in addition to the PMK and the TMC.

Earlier, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Madurai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami convened a consultative meeting of NDA leaders where initial discussions were held on the number of constituencies each party would contest. However, no final decision was reached