In a statement dated November 27, AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the immediate removal of the six functionaries, stating that they had acted contrary to the party's policies, principles, and bylaws in a manner that disrupted discipline and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Those expelled are MR Sabari Vikram (District IT Wing Joint Secretary), R Sureshkumar Das (Kurichi Area IT Wing Secretary), P Venugopal (Podanur), J Bharathkumar (Podanur), A Sekar (former 98th Ward party secretary, Sundarapuram), and G Prabhakaran (Kuniyamuthur area).

Palaniswami directed party cadres not to maintain any contact with the expelled members.