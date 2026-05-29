AIADMK ex-MP quits, claims he was sidelined

TIRUCHY: AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP A Elavarasan announced quitting the party here on Friday, claiming that the true followers of MGR and J Jayalalithaa are not given due respect in the party after their demise.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Elavarasan said that he had been in the AIADMK since 1983, and several functionaries left the party in due course of time.
“But I have been with the AIADMK for the past 42 years and loyal to the leadership all through my career, but after ‘Amma’s demise, everything had changed in the party, and there is no respect for the true loyalists,” Elavarasan claimed.
He charged that after Edappadi K Palaniswami assumed charge as general secretary of the party, he had least bothered about the true AIADMK cadre but gave importance to those who had money. Hence, he encouraged new faces who had money and power in every election, and this resulted in continuous failure for the party.
“A true leader should be responsible for the party’s setbacks, but Edappadi Palaniswami never felt so, and so with a heavy heart, it is time to quit the party,” said Elavarasan.
Sources close to him said that he might join the ruling TVK in a couple of days and has been in contact with the leaders of TVK.