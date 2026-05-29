AIADMK ex-MP quits, claims he was sidelined

He charged that after Edappadi K Palaniswami assumed charge as general secretary of the party, he had least bothered about the true AIADMK cadre but gave importance to those who had money. Hence, he encouraged new faces who had money and power in every election, and this resulted in continuous failure for the party.

“A true leader should be responsible for the party’s setbacks, but Edappadi Palaniswami never felt so, and so with a heavy heart, it is time to quit the party,” said Elavarasan.

Sources close to him said that he might join the ruling TVK in a couple of days and has been in contact with the leaders of TVK.