AIADMK ex-MLA slaps legal notice on AV Raju

COIMBATORE: AIADMK ex-MLA G Venkatachalam has served a legal notice to party’s former Salem West Union Secretary AV Raju, who courted controversy for his remarks against a Tamil actress.

AV Raju was stripped of his post and expelled from AIADMK after he made startling allegations that the actor was paid a huge sum for sexual favours to MLAs at Koovathur resort in 2017. He also accused Venkatachalam of duping him of Rs 40 lakhs, while promising to get a government job.

Terming the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, Venkatachalam, who is also the party’s Salem urban district secretary, served a legal notice. “I have issued a legal notice on Wednesday seeking an apology within 24 hours for making unwarranted accusations against me. If not, I will pursue the case legally,” he said to the media.Meanwhile, Raju said that he would face the case legally to prove his point. “I have substantial evidence against him (Venkatachalam),” he said.