AIADMK ex-MLA gets bail after publically apologising to CM, Udhay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to former legislator R Kumaraguru of AIADMK in a case where he made defamatory comments with abusive language against Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin at a public meeting.

The counsel for Kumaraguru submitted before Justice G Jayachandran that he tendered an apology to the Chief Minister and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi for his abusive language by conducting a public meeting in compliance with the court order.

After the submission, the judge granted bail to the former legislator and observed that the state government to withdraw the prosecution since he tendered an apology.

The Kallakurichi police registered a complaint against the former MLA for making derogatory and demeaning comments against the Chief Minister and his son who is also a Minister at a public meeting on September 19, organised by the AIADMK to commemorate Arignar Anna’s birth anniversary.

Subsequently, the former legislator moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case against him. The judge also directed the former MLA to tender an apology to Chief Minister Stalin and Udhayanidhi by conducting another public meeting.