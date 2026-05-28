AIADMK ex-minister Vijayabaskar to announce political decision soon

TIRUCHY: Former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar, one of the rebel MLAs elected from Viralimalai Constituency in Pudukkottai, held a consultative meeting with party workers at his residence in Illuppur on Thursday.
A large gathering of AIADMK workers turned up at his residence and were engaged in discussion about the future course of action. After consultation with his supporters, Vijayabaskkar said that he would announce his next course of action in due course of time.
He said he will meet the people of his constituency, and that will last a few days. After the discussions, he said his future decision will be according to the wishes of the people and well-wishers.
Vijayabaskar, one of the rebel MLAs of AIADMK who returned to the party, came to his home constituency, where he witnessed a large gathering of party workers from various capacities and the general public from the constituency.
The felicitation programme turned out to be a consultative meeting in which the people poured out several suggestions to him. “I patiently heard their views as I am obliged to hear my people who elected me with more than 65,000 margin despite there was a wave in the just completed election,” he said.
Asked if he, along with his supporters, planned to join the ruling TVK, Vijayabaskar replied, "I can't reply to speculations. I am 51 years old. I served the AIADMK for 25 years, and I won all the elections that I contested. I served the people during the pandemic, too, and my thought is to serve the people."
He thanked the people who elected him and said that he would go by the people's decision.
"My political move will depend on their consensus. I will go by their decision," he added.
He also said that there were several opinions and suggestions given to him, and he would continue to listen until Friday, and any decision would be based on popular opinion.