AIADMK ex-minister draws flak over foot-in-mouth remark about actress

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP CVe Shanmugam stoked fresh controversy on Tuesday by referring to an actress while ridiculing Chief Minister MK Stalin's "Tell us your dream" initiative, prompting backlash from various sections.
While participating in the party's protest against the DMK dispensation in Villupuram, Shanmugam used an abusive remark to mock the scheme.
Taking a dig at the CM for launching the scheme at the fag end of the rule to gather public feedback on development initiatives, Shanmugam wondered what Stalin had done over the five years of his tenure.
Later, the former state law minister expressed regret and clarified that his remarks about the actress were made by "mistake" and that there was no "malicious intent."
A spokesperson from the party distanced the AIADMK from the derogatory and inappropriate remark. But the damage was already done as people from various quarters criticised the uncivil remarks.
The South Indian Artistes' Association, the Nadigar Sangam, condemned Shanmugam's remarks. The body said the minister's speech lacked decorum and sought an apology from the AIADMK former minister.
"This isn't a civilised behaviour. We would want Shanmugam to apologise and assure that no female actors will be defamed in future," the body added.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said that Shanmugam should apologise to all women in the State. The Congress strongly condemned his remarks, terming them derogatory towards women.
Selvaperunthagai announced that the Mahila Congress would stage a statewide protest against Shanmugam over the issue.
He alleged that leaders from the BJP in the north have been making similar insulting remarks against women, and claimed that the AIADMK, having aligned with the BJP, is now reflecting the same approach.
DMK leader Kanimozhi also criticised the AIADMK for the uncouth remarks.
On the same day that CVe Shanmugam made the remarks, another AIADMK leader, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, also spoke ill of women in an attempt to attack the DMK government's welfare scheme distributing free sarees.
CVe Shanmugam is known to make controversial remarks. Previously, he had said that the Chief Minister might even announce that a wife would be free as part of his election promises.