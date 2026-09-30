AIADMK ex-Min Semmalai joins TVK in presence of CM Vijay

Semmalai, who had stayed away from political activity since the Assembly election, met Minister and TVK's Salem Central district secretary A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban in person on Wednesday before formally joining the TVK.



In May, Semmalai had announced that he would retire from politics after the Assembly election. At the time, he had said the AIADMK had weakened and alleged that the party leadership had not taken adequate steps to strengthen it. He had also called for the AIADMK General Council to be convened after the election to analyse the reasons for the party's electoral defeat.