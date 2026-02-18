AIADMK, DMK spar over welfare legacy, Budget

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted that it was the previous AIADMK government that introduced the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

"Even though the then Governor delayed giving assent to the Bill, the Amma government implemented the reservation using Article 162," he said. He also claimed that the AIADMK had provided laptops to students before college admission and alleged that the DMK had stopped the scheme and resumed it now out of fear of elections.