AIADMK, DMK spar over welfare legacy, Budget

CHENNAI: A sharp political duel unfolded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday as the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK clashed over welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and credit for key policy initiatives during the debate on the Interim Budget 2026.
Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted that it was the previous AIADMK government that introduced the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions.
"Even though the then Governor delayed giving assent to the Bill, the Amma government implemented the reservation using Article 162," he said. He also claimed that the AIADMK had provided laptops to students before college admission and alleged that the DMK had stopped the scheme and resumed it now out of fear of elections.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian countered the charge, stating, "It was the DMK, while in Opposition between 2016 and 2021, that staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan) urging the Governor to give assent to the 7.5 per cent reservation Bill."
Ministers E V Velu and P K Sekarbabu rejected the allegation that laptop distribution was election-driven. "The scheme is continuous. Linking students' welfare to elections is unfair. Beyond votes, the DMK government is committed to students' welfare, " they said.
Subramanian further alleged that the AIADMK regime had halted the Maduravoyal–Harbour flyover project in 2011 and converted the Omandurar estate secretariat into a medical college hospital.
Responding, Palaniswami said the flyover was stopped due to pillars constructed in the Cooum river and concerns over flooding. "We proposed route modifications and sent a revised plan to the Centre. The project is now progressing as a double-decker flyover under the BJP-led Union government. The DMK has no role in it," he said.
Opposition Whip S P Velumani accused the DMK of discontinuing the Thaalikku Thangam and Amma Clinic schemes and closing Amma Unavagams.
Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru denied the charge. "Amma Unavagams are functioning across the State with enhanced fund allocation. Local bodies continue to support the scheme,” he said.