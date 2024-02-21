AIADMK, DMK spar over debt burden and welfare schemes

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) between the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami and Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and EV Velu over the debt burden of the state.

Speaking in the Budget debate in the House, AIADMK MLA P Thangamani, representing Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency urged the ruling DMK government to take action to control the total expenditure as the debt burden is increasing day by day.

"Despite the implementation of multiple welfare schemes in the AIADMK regime, the debt was kept under control (Rs 4 lakh crores). But, within three years, you (DMK) have taken an additional loan of Rs 3 lakh crores. What will happen if things continue like this? This will be reflected in the price of essential commodities in the future, " the former minister said.

Responding to this, Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports, EV Velu said that if it was a government which focussed on social welfare schemes, it would care about people's welfare and would not spend extravagantly.

Intervening this, LoP and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the ruling DMK government is borrowing too much and if the trend continues, Rs 5 lakh crores of debt will be at the end of DMK regime in 2026.

"The revenue is increasing due to the increase in taxes and at the same time, the debt is also increasing. The debt should decrease to increase the state's revenue but why has it not decreased?, " the former chief minister questioned.

Responding to EPS, Minister for Finance, Thangam Thennarasu said measures are being taken to reduce the revenue deficit and increase the revenue.

Pointing out the fund due from GST compensation and the Union government, Thennarasu said the state's share has not been received from the GST Council and the Union government has not given us (TN) even a single penny of the funds.

Further, Edappadi Palaniswami said the GST revenue has increased in 2023-24 compared to 2020-21 and alleged that schemes including free laptop distribution to students and 'Thaalikku Thangam' that were brought during the previous AIADMK regime were stopped by the DMK government.

Clarifying this, Minister Thennarasu said the Stalin-led Dravidian Model government did not stop any of the schemes brought by the AIADMK government, adding that according to the financial situation, steps will be taken to continue the schemes.