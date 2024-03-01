AIADMK, DMDK will form panels to hold talks on alliance, says former minister SP Velumani

CHENNAI: After holding talks with DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and her brother L K Sudhish over alliance for the general elections, AIADMK senior leader and former minister S P Velumani said both the parties would form panels to take forward the talks over alliance for the LS polls.

As per the direction of Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary (EPS), we called on DMDK leaders Premalatha Vijayakanth and Sudhish. It was a courtesy meeting. A panel would be formed from either side to talk about alliance, said Velumani, who was accompanied by former ministers P Thangamani, K P Anbazhagan and P Benjamin. The meeting lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

When asked whether the alliance between the two parties finalised, he gave an elusive answer to the journalists that they have to figure out that based on the meeting. "We came and met them in person to take forward the talks, " he said.

As on date, Poovai Jaganmoorthy's Puthiya Bharatham is the only party to confirm the alliance with the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, party general secretary K Palaniswami issued a statement that the filled in application forms from the aspirants for the LS polls would be received till 5 pm on March 6.

The party invited application for all the 40 constituencies, including the lone Puducherry constituency.