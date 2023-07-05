AIADMK dist secys to discuss Annamalai remarks on Jaya

CHENNAI: Will AIADMK forget or forgive State BJP chief K Annamalai over his “disparaging” remark on former AIADMK leader? This question would linger over Wednesday’s district secretaries’ meeting of the AIADMK party.

Though the senior leaders preferred to soft-peddle the issue to maintain a cordial relationship with the national leadership of the saffron party, the rank and files of the party are in no mood to forget nor forgive the former IPS officer-turned-politician.

“The emotion was palpable during the last meeting. Sensing the mood of the cadres, the party leadership had come up with a resolution to strongly condemn Annamalai for calling our party supremo as corrupt. It will not die down though the leaders remain silent for the reasons they know. The cadres will vent their ire at an appropriate time,” said a party MLA, preferring anonymity.

Former ministers D Jayakumar, party Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam, and several other senior leaders unleashed a scathing attack against Annamalai and called him an “immature” politician.

They went a step ahead and echoed that the party would reconsider its decision over the five-year-old alliance and send messages to the top brass of the BJP party to act against Annamalai.

The issue doused off amid the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of minister V Senthilbalaji in a money laundering case, but tension simmered within.

“Our party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned Annamalai and also passed a resolution to show our intent for criticising Amma. Following that, Annamalai refrained from criticising our party supremo and leaders. He realised his mistake and corrected it and spoke highly about Amma, “ Jayakumar said, alluding that the issue has been sorted out. He, however, said that if he repeats such a mistake, he has to face the party’s wrath.

Toeing the same line, senior party leader S Semmalai said the BJP state chief is free to speak and work for the growth of his party, but he should not criticise the alliance party leaders.

“There is a visible change in Annamalai’s approach after our party leader’s reaction (resolution). He may be advised by the BJP high command to focus his energy on our common enemy (DMK), “ he said.

Political critic Tharasu Shyam said the leaders of both parties can maintain that nothing happened, but it would not work out as the chemistry between party cadres and leaders. It would reflect in elections.

“The 1996 alliance between the AIADMK and Congress is a classical example. They were at loggerhead till close the elections, but they formed an alliance to lose badly,” he noted.



